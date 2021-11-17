Nestree (EGG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $632,656.00

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Nestree has a market capitalization of $11.78 million and approximately $632,656.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nestree has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Nestree coin can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,829.60 or 0.98660960 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00048740 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00038977 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.27 or 0.00552865 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001659 BTC.

EGG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,203,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

