Netcall (LON:NET) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $76.71

Netcall plc (LON:NET)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.71 ($1.00) and traded as high as GBX 83.94 ($1.10). Netcall shares last traded at GBX 82 ($1.07), with a volume of 142,633 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of Netcall in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 83.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 76.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £122.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a GBX 0.37 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Netcall’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Netcall’s payout ratio is presently 0.42%.

About Netcall (LON:NET)

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

