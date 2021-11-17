NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Releases Earnings Results

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $5.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. NetEase’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

NTES traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.49. 2,940,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,887,376. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.72. The firm has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. NetEase has a 1 year low of $77.97 and a 1 year high of $134.33.

Get NetEase alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CLSA cut their price target on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetEase stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 131.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in NetEase were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 32.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.