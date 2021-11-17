Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Short Interest Down 59.2% in October

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 59.2% from the October 14th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NBO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.99. 13,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,367. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $13.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%.

In other Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund news, insider Bradley Tank sold 2,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $35,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $106,636 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 130.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 32.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 4.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

