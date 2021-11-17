Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Short Interest Down 57.4% in October

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 57.4% from the October 14th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NRO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,790. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $5.28.

Get Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0312 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the third quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 14.3% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.