Neutrino Dollar Price Tops $1.01 on Major Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 17th. Over the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neutrino Dollar alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000299 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00042246 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000069 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Coin Profile

Neutrino Dollar is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.