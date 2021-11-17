New England Research & Management Inc. Acquires 6,775 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.7% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after acquiring an additional 55,612 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after purchasing an additional 52,362 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after purchasing an additional 88,276 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.25. 348,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,930,424. The company has a market cap of $281.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day moving average is $42.82. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

