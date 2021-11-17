New England Research & Management Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,946 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.2% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Amundi acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Facebook by 664.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,530 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth about $12,300,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Facebook by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,667,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,813 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $342.00. 198,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,752,381. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.58. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $951.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price target on Facebook in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.45, for a total value of $27,630,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,103,660 shares of company stock valued at $736,925,216 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.