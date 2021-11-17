New England Research & Management Inc. Has $2.45 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,982 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. United Rentals comprises approximately 1.3% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in United Rentals by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.30.

Shares of NYSE URI traded down $6.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $375.37. 4,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,972. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $209.16 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $359.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.79.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

