New England Research & Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 107,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

INVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.82.

Shares of NYSE:INVH traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.91. 16,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,646,615. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.02, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.97.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.11%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.