New England Research & Management Inc. Purchases 11,475 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 11,475 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.3% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.84. The stock had a trading volume of 140,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,644,678. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.31 and a 200-day moving average of $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $214.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

