New Gold Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of New Gold in a report released on Monday, November 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get New Gold alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on NGD. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$1.75 to C$1.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of New Gold to C$1.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.40.

TSE NGD opened at C$2.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.86, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.39. New Gold has a one year low of C$1.29 and a one year high of C$3.05. The firm has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.76.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.