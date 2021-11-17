New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) Short Interest Down 54.1% in October

New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the October 14th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 603,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NJMC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.45. 36,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.03. New Jersey Mining has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.34.

New Jersey Mining Co engages in the exploration and development of gold, silver and base metal deposits. It has a portfolio of mineral properties namely: Golden Chest Mine, Murray Gold Belt, Butte Highlands and Central Idaho. The company was founded by Grant Brackebusch on July 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

