New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,218 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,182,000 after purchasing an additional 63,541,185 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 21,881,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,753 shares in the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,470,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 46.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,466,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 59.2% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 16,533,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,409,000 after buying an additional 6,149,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EDU. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, CLSA cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

NYSE:EDU opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.90. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

