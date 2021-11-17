New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Trading 6.5% Higher

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s share price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.29. 664,916 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 41,398,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $5.30.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,521,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 95,533 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,668,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,330.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 126,470 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,182,000 after buying an additional 63,541,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,410,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,119,000 after buying an additional 528,219 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
