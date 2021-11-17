New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Trading 6.5% Higher

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s share price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.29. 664,916 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 41,398,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $5.30.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,521,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 95,533 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,668,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,330.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 126,470 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,182,000 after buying an additional 63,541,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,410,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,119,000 after buying an additional 528,219 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

