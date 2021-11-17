New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CFO Sells $332,337.50 in Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total transaction of $332,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE NEWR traded down $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.84. 934,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.61. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. Research analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEWR. Truist boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 76.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 216,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,307,000 after buying an additional 93,668 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in New Relic by 5.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in New Relic by 9.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,924,000 after buying an additional 25,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,213,000 after purchasing an additional 19,760 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners increased its stake in New Relic by 36.7% during the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 25,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

