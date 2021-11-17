Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Increases Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Fiserv by 200.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.33.

FISV stock opened at $102.11 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.39 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.37. The firm has a market cap of $67.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,934 shares of company stock valued at $9,348,029. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

