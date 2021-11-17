Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Purchases 7,810 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 328.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,185 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Savior LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 227 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 535 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $257.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.12.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $302.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $323.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

