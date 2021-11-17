Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 588.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $563.96.

Broadcom stock opened at $568.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $234.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $374.35 and a 1 year high of $569.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $513.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 106.82%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

