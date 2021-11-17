Newscope Capital (OTC:PHRRF) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Newscope Capital Corp. (OTC:PHRRF) fell 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.34. 491,350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 674,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Newscope Capital in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50.

Newscope Capital Corp. functions as an holding company. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

