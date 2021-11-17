NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Trading Up 4.4%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s stock price was up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.52 and last traded at $5.50. Approximately 49,817 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,133,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NXE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a current ratio of 16.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 2.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NexGen Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

About NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.