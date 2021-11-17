NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Given a C$9.10 Price Target at Pi Financial

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) has been given a C$9.10 price objective by equities research analysts at Pi Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.23% from the company’s previous close.

NXE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James set a C$8.50 target price on shares of NexGen Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NexGen Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.92.

NXE traded up C$0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.68. 1,503,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,257,536. The company has a current ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 15.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.82. NexGen Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.20 and a 12-month high of C$8.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.62.

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production.

