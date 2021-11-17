NEXT.coin (NEXT) Trading Up 14.3% Over Last 7 Days

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 17th. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,992.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $593.67 or 0.00989589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.00 or 0.00271705 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.09 or 0.00233514 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00048531 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001058 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012161 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00025847 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

