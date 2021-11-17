NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,835,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,380 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.73% of NextGen Healthcare worth $30,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,979,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,205,000 after buying an additional 82,629 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after buying an additional 33,915 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 78.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 898,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,899,000 after buying an additional 395,354 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 716,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after buying an additional 11,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 437.8% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 537,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after buying an additional 437,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NXGN. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $148,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $56,933.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -282.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.12. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $149.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

