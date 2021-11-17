NFTLootBox (LOOT) Price Tops $61.96

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 17th. One NFTLootBox coin can now be bought for $61.96 or 0.00102540 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded 29.5% lower against the US dollar. NFTLootBox has a market cap of $1.40 million and $37,966.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFTLootBox alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00069765 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00070960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00092336 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,572.86 or 1.00237194 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,205.40 or 0.06959182 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

NFTLootBox Coin Profile

NFTLootBox’s genesis date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTLootBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTLootBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.