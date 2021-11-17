NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Short Interest Up 138.7% in October

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 138.7% from the October 14th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 799,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NGTF opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. NightFood has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.25.

About NightFood

NightFood Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in nutritional food development, marketing, and distribution business, through its subsidiary. The firm manufactures ice cream in flavors, such as Full Moon Vanilla, Midnight Chocolate, Cold Brew Decaf, After Dinner Mint Chip, Milk & Cookie Dough, Cherry Eclipse, Bed and Breakfast, and Cookies n’ Dreams.

