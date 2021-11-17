Nighthawk Gold (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF)’s stock price dropped 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 5,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 15,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MIMZF)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of gold mineral properties in the Northwest Territories. It focuses on Indian Lake Gold property, which is located at north of Yellowest territories. The company was founded on October 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

