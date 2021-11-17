NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,928 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 1.5% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE by 79.3% during the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 1.9% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 9.7% during the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 12,437 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 2.8% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in NIKE by 4.0% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.21. 90,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,445,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $272.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.43.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.