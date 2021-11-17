Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.77

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.77 and last traded at $24.77, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.77.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NDGPY)

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

