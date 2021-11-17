Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 14,608 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 486,147 shares.The stock last traded at $4.27 and had previously closed at $4.38.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NMR shares. Citigroup cut Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nomura has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Nomura had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Nomura by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Nomura by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 32,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nomura by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Nomura by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 125,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Nomura by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nomura (NYSE:NMR)

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

