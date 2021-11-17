Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) Price Tops $19.89

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can now be purchased for $19.89 or 0.00032818 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and $13,956.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00048540 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.99 or 0.00224392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00010886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Profile

Non-Fungible Yearn is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,518 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official website is nfy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Trading

