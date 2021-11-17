Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.35 Million

Equities analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) will announce $16.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.17 million. Nordic American Tankers reported sales of $37.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 56.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will report full year sales of $90.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.51 million to $99.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $192.09 million, with estimates ranging from $180.46 million to $202.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 103.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%.

NAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordic American Tankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.83.

NYSE NAT opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. Nordic American Tankers has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $361.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -6.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

