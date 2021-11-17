Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Holdings Increased by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,014 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC owned about 0.06% of Nordstrom worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 27,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 959,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,075,000 after purchasing an additional 52,428 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JWN opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.77. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3,349.00, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on JWN. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

