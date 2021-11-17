Norman Gennaro Sells 5,000 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $515,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Norman Gennaro also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 15th, Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total transaction of $624,350.00.
Shares of NYSE ZEN traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.13. 2,601,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,598. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.62 and a beta of 1.05.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 34.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 86.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 8.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 1.3% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 19.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have weighed in on ZEN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.07.
About Zendesk
Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.
