Norman Gennaro Sells 5,000 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $515,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Norman Gennaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total transaction of $624,350.00.

Shares of NYSE ZEN traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.13. 2,601,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,598. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 34.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 86.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 8.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 1.3% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 19.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZEN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.07.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

