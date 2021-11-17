North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $161.17 Million

Brokerages expect North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) to announce $161.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $184.80 million and the lowest is $145.60 million. North American Construction Group posted sales of $104.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full year sales of $557.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $524.00 million to $646.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $649.68 million, with estimates ranging from $595.20 million to $778.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $131.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

NOA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

NYSE:NOA opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.70. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $469.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 1,308.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,366,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,127,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

