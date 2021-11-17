Northern Trust Corp Acquires 70,721 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,721 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.95% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $6,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $110,838.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $154,173.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,841. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,210 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,004 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $27.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.21. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $28.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

