Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Seaboard worth $6,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEB. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Seaboard by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Seaboard by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Seaboard by 1,047.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seaboard by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seaboard by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 17.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEB stock opened at $3,970.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.35. Seaboard Co. has a twelve month low of $2,870.02 and a twelve month high of $4,400.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.48%.

In related news, major shareholder Caravel Holdings Llc acquired 2,415,459 shares of Seaboard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,001.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, distributors and retail outlets throughout the United States, Japan, Mexico and other foreign markets.

