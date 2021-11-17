Northern Trust Corp Has $6.76 Million Stock Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,301 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in argenx were worth $6,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 409.9% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 74,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,403,000 after acquiring an additional 10,066 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 69,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,817,000 after acquiring an additional 17,694 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,575,000 after buying an additional 60,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 134,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,584,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $301.22 on Wednesday. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $248.21 and a 12-month high of $382.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.54 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.84.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.96) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that argenx SE will post -8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARGX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on argenx in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $362.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.81.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

