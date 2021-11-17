Northern Trust Corp Has $6.93 Million Holdings in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) by 818.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,838 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.33% of Sun Country Airlines worth $6,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNCY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 303.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $383,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $32,844,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $93,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,763,979 shares of company stock valued at $274,921,422 in the last 90 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $173.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.