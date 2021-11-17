Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,624 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.13% of Lumber Liquidators worth $6,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LL. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2,182.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 169,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,179,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,991,000 after buying an additional 126,043 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter worth $1,598,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 67,039 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 52,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

LL opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.35. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $522.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.40.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $282.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

