Northern Trust Corp Purchases 24,341 Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,341 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.91% of Gladstone Land worth $6,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAND. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 113.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,165,000 after buying an additional 1,420,283 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the second quarter worth $14,436,000. B&I Capital AG acquired a new position in Gladstone Land in the second quarter valued at $8,278,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gladstone Land in the second quarter valued at $4,241,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,330,000 after purchasing an additional 156,400 shares in the last quarter. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

LAND stock opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 7.91. Gladstone Land Co. has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $28.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average is $23.59. The firm has a market cap of $949.67 million, a P/E ratio of -79.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is currently -154.29%.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

