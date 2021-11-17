Northern Trust Corp Sells 169,553 Shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,117,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 169,553 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.15% of Capstead Mortgage worth $6,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Capstead Mortgage in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage during the first quarter worth $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 142.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 745,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 437,465 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage during the first quarter worth $631,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 423,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 23,163 shares during the period. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capstead Mortgage alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMO opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.76. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 21.43, a current ratio of 21.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. Capstead Mortgage’s payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

About Capstead Mortgage

Capstead Mortgage Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It invests in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting of adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Capstead Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstead Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.