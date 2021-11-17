Northern Trust Corp Sells 4,829 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,829 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.26% of Kimball Electronics worth $6,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 35,508.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 124,989 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 331.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,348 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 32,527 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 43,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KE opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $634.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.40. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $30.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.27). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 3.40%.

In other Kimball Electronics news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $87,955.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 165,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,591.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $553,770. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

