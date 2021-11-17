Northern Trust Corp Sells 9,155 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,144 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,155 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.03% of Flushing Financial worth $6,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 24,866 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,793 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIC opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Flushing Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.72. The stock has a market cap of $745.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $64.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

