Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,021,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,308 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.79% of VBI Vaccines worth $6,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBIV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 1,103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 484,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 443,993 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 176,855 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,944,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 174,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $541,000. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

VBIV opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average is $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $779.63 million, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.94.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 9,290.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

