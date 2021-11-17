NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 97.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,181 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of NorthWestern worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 581.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter worth $79,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter worth $133,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $127,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWE opened at $55.40 on Wednesday. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $53.16 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.68 and a 200-day moving average of $61.63.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $325.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.03%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NWE. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

