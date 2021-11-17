NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 18,019 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 295,116 shares.The stock last traded at $54.33 and had previously closed at $55.40.

NWE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays cut NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.68 and a 200-day moving average of $61.63.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $325.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.90 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 67.03%.

In other NorthWestern news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $127,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NorthWestern by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,155,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,314,000 after acquiring an additional 449,420 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NorthWestern by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,213,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,962,000 after acquiring an additional 71,934 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NorthWestern by 68.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,923,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,862,000 after acquiring an additional 784,886 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NorthWestern by 33.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,615,000 after acquiring an additional 421,935 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in NorthWestern by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,593,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,940,000 after acquiring an additional 33,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWE)

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

