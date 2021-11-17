Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) CEO Lewis J. Critelli Sells 5,775 Shares

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) CEO Lewis J. Critelli sold 5,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $158,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Norwood Financial stock opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.55. Norwood Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $29.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average of $25.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.99%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Norwood Financial during the third quarter worth $179,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norwood Financial during the second quarter worth $200,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Norwood Financial during the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Norwood Financial during the first quarter worth $326,000. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

