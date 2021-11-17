Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Nova Measuring Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

Nova Measuring Instruments stock opened at $132.53 on Wednesday. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12 month low of $60.30 and a 12 month high of $133.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $112.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,845,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,729,000 after acquiring an additional 572,478 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,257,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,368,000 after acquiring an additional 346,942 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,234,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,968,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,722,000 after purchasing an additional 37,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 585,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,212,000 after purchasing an additional 148,511 shares during the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

