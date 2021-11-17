Nova Vision Acquisition (NASDAQ:NOVVU) Trading Down 0.2%

Nova Vision Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NOVVU) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $10.45. 1,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 12,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVVU. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,218,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Nova Vision Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,334,000. Context Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nova Vision Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $897,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nova Vision Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,934,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Nova Vision Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000.

